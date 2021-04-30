The Panthers have picked up Darnold's fifth-year contract option, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Per the report, the decision to do so guarantees Darnold $18.9 million in 2022, keeping him under team control for the next two seasons. Darnold, who the Panthers obtained from the Jets earlier this month in exchange for second-, fourth- and sixth-round draft picks, thus appears locked in as the team's franchise signal-caller for the foreseeable future. That's a notion solidified by the team having dealt Teddy Bridgewater to Denver on Wednesday and then passing on taking a QB with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Currently in the mix to back up Darnold are Will Grier, P.J. Walker and Tommy Stevens, but it's possible the team could bring in additional competition for the assignment.