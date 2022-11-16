Coach Steve Wilks said he'd like to give Darnold some snaps in a game before giving him another chance to start, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Baker Mayfield will start Sunday's game in Baltimore, with Darnold serving as the backup and P.J. Walker (ankle) missing the first of what likely will be multiple games. The possibility of Darnold getting some snaps hurts Mayfield's already-limited value, though we already know an in-game benching is one of the possibilities with any starting QB for Carolina this year.