Darnold (ankle) won't be available for Sunday's game at the Rams but could be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Panthers' Week 7 game against the Buccaneers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Darnold's status has become a matter of interest with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield struggling from a performance standpoint through the Panthers' first five games and now nursing a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers haven't ruled Mayfield out from playing Week 6, but in the likely scenario that Mayfield sits, P.J. Walker will get the start. Darnold is finishing up his rehab from a high-ankle sprain that was more severe than Mayfield's and has yet to resume practicing.