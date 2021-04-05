The Jets are trading Darnold to the Panthers.
The Jets ended up with a pretty good haul, getting a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2022 fourth-rounder, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. A Teddy Bridgewater trade could be on deck, while the Panthers are planning to exercise the fifth-year option on Darnold's rookie contract, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
