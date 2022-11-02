Darnold said Wednesday that he's "close to 100 percent" following the high left-ankle sprain he suffered in the Panthers' preseason finale, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Carolina designated Darnold for return from injured reserve Oct. 19, so the team has until next Tuesday to get him back on the active roster. Still, even if he's available this Sunday at Cincinnati, he won't be an option to start under center.PJ Walker will draw a start for a fourth consecutive contest, with Baker Mayfield serving as his backup. As a result, there's no telling when (or if) Darnold will have a chance to receive in-game reps.