Darnold won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bills due to a left ankle injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In the same week in which he lost Carolina's quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield, Darnold now may be in danger of missing the start of the coming campaign after having his left ankle roll to the inside as he was taken to the ground by a Buffalo defender in the third quarter. Darnold required a cart to go to the locker room, while P.J. Walker replaced him on the team's next possession. With rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) out for the season, Walker is the only healthy signal-caller on the roster behind Mayfield.