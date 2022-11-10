Darnold is inactive for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Darnold was activated from injured reserve Monday after missing the first nine games of the campaign due to a left high-ankle sprain that he sustained late in the preseason. That said, he'll be a healthy scratch Thursday, while PJ Walker gets the nod under center for Carolina and Baker Mayfield serves as the backup. Considering both Walker and Mayfield have received starts this season, Darnold may not be long for one himself if Walker and Mayfield stumble and interim coach Steve Wilks opts to make a change.