Darnold has been more consistent than Baker Mayfield over the first few days of Carolina's training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gantt points out that Darnold has likely benefited from having more time in the team's system than Mayfield, who was acquired via trade in July. Mayfield has shown more upside but less consistency thus far. While Mayfield's the consensus favorite to win Carolina's quarterback competition, Darnold won't make it easy to do so.