Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender. He attempted to get to his feet but was unable to put any weight on his left leg, and after trainers checked him out he went to the locker room. In a week in which he lost the Panthers' quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield, Darnold now is in danger of beginning the upcoming season in street clothes instead of in uniform and at the ready if called upon by coach Matt Rhule. With rookie third-round pick Matt Corral (foot) already out for the season, P.J. Walker is the only healthy QB currently on Carolina's roster aside from Mayfield.