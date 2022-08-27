Darnold is expected to be out 4-to-6 weeks after reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain in Friday's preseason contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darnold appeared to have his ankle rolled up on during Friday's preseason game against the Bills, and the 25-year-old, who lost the starting quarterback job to Baker Mayfield earlier in the week, came away from the injury with a high-ankle sprain. With Matt Corral (foot) also sidelined for an extended period of time, P.J. Walker is expected to back up Mayfield for however long Darnold is out.