Darnold completed two of three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-21 preseason victory over the Commanders.

Darnold played on Carolina's second and third offensive possessions. The former began deep in Washington territory after an Antonio Gibson fumble, which Darnold capped with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. Darnold appears to be slightly behind Baker Mayfield in the competition to be the Panthers' starting quarterback in Week 1, but after the game coach Matt Rhule said that no decision has been made to this point, per Schuyler Callihan of SI.com.