Darnold was notified Monday by general manager Scott Fitterer that he's not being shopped in trade discussions, Ellis Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Darnold has been subject to speculation since the Panthers acquired fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield this offseason. While only one of the signal-callers will earn Carolina's starting job, with Mayfield reportedly emerging as the favorite early on, Darnold was told by Fitterer not to worry about recent chatter regarding a trade. With that assurance, Darnold will hope to put his best foot forward in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Commanders.