Darnold (ankle) is still not close to returning from IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darnold is technically already eligible to come off IR, but Schefter reports a source saying it's ""going to be a while" before he's healthy enough to retake the field. When Darnold initially suffered the left high-ankle sprain late August, he was given a recovery timetable of 4-to-6 weeks. Once back to full health, it's possible that Darnold could push to enter Carolina's starting lineup, at least if the quality of Baker Mayfield's play doesn't begin to improve.