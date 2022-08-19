Neither Darnold nor Baker Mayfield is expected to start Friday's preseason game against New England, with the Panthers resting most of their key players and giving P.J. Walker the start at quarterback, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

This reports suggests Darnold and Mayfield are still battling for the QB job, while Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently reported that Mayfield will be named the starter "when the team is ready to make the announcement." Either way, there's not much doubt Mayfield is the favorite, and Darnold won't have a chance to gain ground Friday night. He does still have practices to make an impression, and could see action in the third and final preseason game next week.