Darnold (ankle) ditched the walking boot on his left foot as of Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers' preseason finale on Aug. 26 and received a recovery timetable of 4-to-6 weeks at the time of the injury. The team subsequently placed him on IR last Thursday, ruling him out for at least the first four games of the campaign. While Darnold continues his rehab, Baker Mayfield will direct Carolina's offense with P.J. Walker serving as the backup quarterback.