Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said he views Darnold as his starting quarterback, though McAdoo also added, "that is something I shouldn't have said," per David Newton of ESPN.com.

The Panthers missed out on Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, but they could still make a move for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, or else bring in an early draft pick to challenge Darnold. Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, it's only Darnold and P.J. Walker in the Carolina QB room for the start of the offseason program. Darnold has a guaranteed $18.9 million salary in 2022, the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.