Coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that Darnold and Baker Mayfield will each play roughly one series apiece during Saturday's preseason game at Washington, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Darnold and Mayfield are in the midst of a quarterback competition, with the latter seeming to take on more of the first-team reps as training camp went on. That said, Rhule didn't announce who will start Saturday, only noting both players will earn 8-to-10 plays. The Panthers aren't expected to name a Week 1 starter between the two until after their second exhibition Friday, Aug. 19 at New England, at the earliest.