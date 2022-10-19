Coach Steve Wilks said Darnold (ankle) looked good in his return to practice Wednesday but won't be available for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Darnold's return to practice opens a 21-day window to be moved back to the active roster or placed on injured reserve for the rest of the year. It'll almost certainly be the first outcome, and there's even potential for Darnold to make starts soon given that Baker Mayfield has played poorly and now is dealing with an ankle injury. Wilks named P.J. Walker as his Week 7 starter and Jacob Eason as the backup QB.