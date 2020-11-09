Franklin finished with seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Franklin has elevated his play since being promoted to the starting lineup in place of the injured Juston Burris (ribs), and Jeremy Chinn (knee) being sidelined Sunday afforded him even more opportunities. As a result, the rookie not only led the Panthers in tackles, but also recorded his first career sack. That production should help his case to keep a valuable role regardless of when Burris returns.