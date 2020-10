Franklin is expected to start at strong safety Sunday against the Saints because Juston Burris (ribs) is on injured reserve, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Temple finished last week's game after Burris departed, and he posted two solo tackles. Franklin should handle a full workload as long as he holds his own, and he could have a busy day trying to slow down Saints running back Alvin Kamara.