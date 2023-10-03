Franklin recorded four tackles (two solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Franklin received the start at free safety with Xavier Woods (hamstring) unable to play and took advantage of the opportunity. With the Vikings on the doorstep, the Temple product was able to pick off a pass intended for K.J. Osborn at the 1-yard line and take it 99 yards for the first score of the game. It was the 27-year-old's first interception of his career, as well as his first touchdown. With Woods still ailing and potentially facing a multi-week absence, Franklin may get the start again in Week 5 against the Lions.