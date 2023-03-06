Chandler was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Chandler is set to hit free agency on March 13th and will now have to miss the first two games next season. The 26-year-old appeared in every game for the Panthers last season and recorded 19 tackles (11 solo) while playing almost exclusively on special teams. While this suspension could likely hurt Chandler's value on the open market, he can still bring solid value on special teams to anyone that signs him.