DeValve agreed to terms Friday on a contract with the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

DeValve spent the 2019 campaign playing a depth role in Jacksonville's tight end room, hauling in 12 passes for 140 yards across 12 games. He'll now compete with Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz and Temarrick Hemingway for snaps during the 2020 season. DeValve also stands to handle a role on special teams.

