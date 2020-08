Roberts was placed in concussion protocol Saturday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Roberts, who joined the Panthers on a one-year deal in the offseason, was expected to provide some quality depth behind the big-name trio of D.J, Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel. Even if Roberts were to miss some time it's unlikely he'll lose spot on the 53-man roster with castoffs such as Keith Kirkwood and Pharop Cooper behind him on the depth chart.