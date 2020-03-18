Panthers' Seth Roberts: Leaving Baltimore for Carolina
Roberts (ankle) is signing with the Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Roberts tweeted a hint Tuesday, saying "Joe Brady" and nothing more. He'll now get to work the Panthers new offensive coordinator, joining a young team that's swapping out Cam Newton for Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Assuming there are no major complications from his January ankle injury, the 29-year-old Roberts should be in the mix for Carolina's No. 3 receiver job behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. The occupant of that role in 2019, Jarius Wright, is now an unrestricted free agent.
