Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Absent from practice
Thompson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Thompson appears to have sustained a shoulder injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, putting his Week 16 status in question. If the former 2015 first-round pick were unable to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, Jermaine Carter would benefit from increased defensive snaps.
