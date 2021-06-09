Defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Wednesday that Thompson has added about 10 pounds to his frame in the offseason, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Washington product had a solid season in 2020, racking up a career-high 114 tackles (64 solo) and two forced fumbles across 16 games. Thompson will hope the addition of more weight will allow him to be harder to move, but keep him agile to make plays from sideline to sideline. Thompson recently restructured his contract with the Panthers to stay with the team, as he could be in for another strong season as a starter in 2021.