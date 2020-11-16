Thompson finished with seven tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Thompson's tally included two stops for a loss, but his best play came in dispossessing opposing running back Ronald Jones on Tampa Bay's second offensive play. In recovering that fumble, the Panthers then marched down a shortened field for their first touchdown Sunday. Despite a poor showing by the defense overall, Thompson can take pride in his personal performance, which brought his season total to 79 tackles in 10 games.