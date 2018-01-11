Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Best season yet
Thompson finished with 61 tackles (41 solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games played this season.
Thompson has been a confounding commodity since the Panthers spent a first-round pick on him in 2015. Although he's increased his tackle total in each season, the presence of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis ahead of him, along with his own inconsistencies, has kept him at bay from a playing time perspective. However, with 2018 marking the final year of his rookie contract, and Davis showing signs of aging, it'll be interesting to see whether Thompson can finally live up to his pedigree.
