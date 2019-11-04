Thompson finished with 11 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Thompson tied for Carolina's team lead in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With another quarterback takedown, the linebacker now sports three sacks on the season, putting him one away from a new career high. With half of the schedule left to play, Thompson is destined for his best year yet, elevating his IDP value considerably.

