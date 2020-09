Thompson made 13 tackles (eight solo), defended two passes and recovered a fumble he forced in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.

Thompson rebounded from a quiet Week 2 in a big way, leading Carolina in stops while also forcing a crucial turnover during the second quarter. For good measure, he also broke up a couple passes, leading the Panthers to their first victory. Through three games, the veteran is now tied for tops on his team with 27 total tackles.