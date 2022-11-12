site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Busy in victory
Thompson finished with eight tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup in Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons.
Thompson's tackle total included three stops for loss. The veteran has been highly productive lately, racking up 31 tackles over Carolina's last three games.
