Thompson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has battled a hamstring injury since early October, but it hasn't hindered his playing time, as the fourth-year pro has played all but one snap over the past five weeks. As long as he practices in some capacity by Friday, Thompson should be ready for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

