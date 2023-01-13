Thompson made a career-high 135 tackles (78 solo) while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season.
Thompson has now posted triple-digit stops for four straight seasons, with his total this year at least 20 more than any campaign prior. The veteran also broke up four passes and was credited with a half sack. Although 2023 marks the final year of Thompson's contract with the Panthers, the team would save significant money by cutting him, raising doubt over his future. Wherever he suits up next season, though, Thompson should represent a highly productive veteran linebacker.