Thompson (knee) is expected to be placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Thompson had a minor surgery on his knee and is expected to be available for the beginning of the regular season. Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Thompson had a "little cleanout" of his knee and should be back in a couple weeks, making it likely he'll be ready to go for Week 1. The linebacker will be eligible to return to practice and play in preseason games at any point leading up to the regular season.