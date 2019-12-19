Panthers' Shaq Thompson: DNP on Thursday
Thompson (ankle) was absent from Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
As we've seen in past weeks, Thompson's practice reps typically ramp up as the week progresses, so Thursday's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. That said, a limited designation would make owners far more comfortable. If the 25-year-old linebacker can't practice Friday, it's unlikely he'll be given the green light to face the Colts on Sunday. Jermaine Carter figures to take Thompson's spot if his ankle issues are too much to overcome.
