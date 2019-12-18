Play

Thompson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompson dealt with an ankle injury during October and November, but it's unclear if this is related. While battling that issue, though, Thompson often missed Wednesday's practice but was able to elevate to full participation by Friday, so there's no real concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Colts at this time. The fifth-year pro is having a career year with 109 tackles and three sacks.

