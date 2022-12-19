site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Double-digit stops
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thompson finished with 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
Thompson's fourth double-digit tackling performance of the campaign included one stop for a loss. Through 14 games, his team-leading tally now sits at 110 tackles.
