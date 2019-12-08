Play

Thompson recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Thompson signed a four-year, $54.2 million contract extension with $28 million guaranteed Saturday, and the motor keeps on roaring with his fourth double-digit tackling performance of the season. The 2015 first-round pick has been excellent this year with 103 stops, three sacks and three pass breakups,

