The Panthers exercised Thompson's fifth-year option on Tuesday.

This has been the plan for almost a month now, and it's finally set in stone. In 2017, Thompson picked up 61 tackles (41 solo) and two sacks, but he'll likely expand his role further in 2018 as Carolina prepares for veteran linebacker Thomas Davis to retire after the season.

