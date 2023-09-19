Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Thompson is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fibula suffered in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Kamu Grugier-Hill came on the replace Thompson in the Week 2 loss and is expected to start at inside linebacker along with Frankie Luvu now that Thompson has been lost for the season. Thompson, who led the team with a career-high 135 stops in 2022, recorded eight tackles through the Panthers' first two games before exiting Monday after New Orleans left tackle Trevor Penning landed on the back of Thompson's lower leg and ankle.