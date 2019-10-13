Thompson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London.

Thompson managed only a pair of limited practice sessions this week on account of the ankle injury, but he's not expected to face any restrictions with his snap count in Week 6. Through five games, Thompson has racked up 49 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories