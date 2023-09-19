Thompson (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thompson suffered a fractured fibula during Monday night's loss to the Saints and has since been placed on IR. The veteran linebacker had surgery Tuesday and will likely miss the remainder of this season. Expect Kamu Grugier-Hill and Claudin Cherelus' roles to expand, as the two will likely fill Carolina's void at inside linebacker going forward.