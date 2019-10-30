Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Hit with ankle injury again
Thompson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Thompson has been battling an ankle injury for three weeks now, but he hasn't missed a defensive snap since it surfaced. His absence from practice is likely part of his recovery in order to keep him fresh, although there will be cause for concern if he's unable to practice Thursday or Friday. Thompson has 58 tackles and two sacks through seven games.
