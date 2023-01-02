Thompson finished with 12 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
Thompson tied with Jeremy Chinn for second on the Panthers in stops. The veteran has posted double-digit tackles five times through 16 games, accumulating a career-best 128 stops with one contest remaining.
