Thompson made three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Thompson played all 61 of Carolina's defensive snaps, yet failed to make a big impact on a day Tampa Bay averaged 5.5 yards per rush. Following 12 stops to open the season, Thompson will hope to bounce back from Sunday's dip in Week 3 versus the Chargers.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Hits double digits•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Primed for pivotal role•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Undergoes shoulder procedure•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Not likely to play Week 17•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Won't play Sunday•