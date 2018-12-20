Thompson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thompson played through the shoulder injury during Monday's loss to the Saints and becomes the third significant Carolina player to be shuttered for the season within the last two days, joining quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and kicker Graham Gano (knee). With the Panthers officially eliminated from playoff contention, there isn't much benefit in running Thompson out there for the final two regular-season contests. Thompson's absence should allow the Panthers to take longer looks at rookie outside linebackers Andre Smith and Jermaine Carter in Weeks 16 and 17.