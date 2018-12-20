Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Lands on IR
Thompson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thompson played through the shoulder injury during Monday's loss to the Saints and becomes the third significant Carolina player to be shuttered for the season within the last two days, joining quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and kicker Graham Gano (knee). With the Panthers officially eliminated from playoff contention, there isn't much benefit in running Thompson out there for the final two regular-season contests. Thompson's absence should allow the Panthers to take longer looks at rookie outside linebackers Andre Smith and Jermaine Carter in Weeks 16 and 17.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Absent from practice•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Sets new career high•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Listed as full participant•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes three stops•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Tallies 13 tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...