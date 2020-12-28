site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Leads team in tackles
Dec 28, 2020
Thompson finished with nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.
Thompson's team-leading tackle total included 1.5 stops for loss. The linebacker also hit the quarterback once, but remains without a sack heading into the final game of the regular season Sunday against the Saints.
