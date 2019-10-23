Play

Thompson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Thompson battled this ankle injury ahead of Week 6's game against the Buccaneers but still played 100 percent of defensive snaps. Coming off a bye, Thompson doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers, but it's worth monitoring his practice status just in case. Thompson's one of the top IDP players this year with 53 tackles and two sacks through six games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories