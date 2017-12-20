Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Limited showing Wednesday
Thompson (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
At the outset of practice, Thompson was donning cleats after missing two games due to a bout with plantar fasciitis, per Rodrigue. Afterward, head coach Ron Rivera told Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer that he was "absolutely" confident Thompson would be available Sunday against the Buccaneers due to the quality reps put in Wednesday. Expect the third-year pro's status to receive a semblance of clarification by the release of Friday's injury report.
